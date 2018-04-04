Lazaruscoin (LAZ) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Lazaruscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Lazaruscoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lazaruscoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00081744 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030495 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Lazaruscoin Profile

Lazaruscoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lazaruscoin’s official website is lazaruscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lazaruscoin

Lazaruscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Lazaruscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lazaruscoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lazaruscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

