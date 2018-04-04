Leatt (LEAT) Releases Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Leatt had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of LEAT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -1.11. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets and distributes personal protective equipment for participants in various forms of motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), as well as racing car drivers. The Company sells its products to customers across the world, through a network of distributors and retailers.

