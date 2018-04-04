Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Releases Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 1.18%.

LEAT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -1.11. Leatt has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/leatt-leat-releases-earnings-results-updated.html.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets and distributes personal protective equipment for participants in various forms of motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), as well as racing car drivers. The Company sells its products to customers across the world, through a network of distributors and retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.