Legal & General Group (LGEN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a GBX 295 ($4.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 294 ($4.13) to GBX 290 ($4.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 270 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($4.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Legal & General Group to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.51) to GBX 240 ($3.37) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 268.88 ($3.77).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN stock opened at GBX 257.80 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 241.65 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 279.90 ($3.93).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a GBX 11.05 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss bought 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.17 ($3,526.35). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £1,642.74 ($2,305.92).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Legal & General Group (LGEN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BNP Paribas” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/legal-general-groups-lgen-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-bnp-paribas-updated.html.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI).

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.