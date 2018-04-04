Legends Room (LGD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,426.00

Legends Room (CURRENCY:LGD) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Legends Room has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Legends Room has a market cap of $703,934.00 and $7,426.00 worth of Legends Room was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Legends Room token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00005222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00696587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00181799 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Legends Room Token Profile

Legends Room was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Legends Room’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Legends Room’s official website is www.legendsroom.vegas. Legends Room’s official Twitter account is @legendsroom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Legends Room Token Trading

Legends Room can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Legends Room directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legends Room must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legends Room using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

