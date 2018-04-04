LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 197,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.01, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,180,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,109,858.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $1,499,844.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,259,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,290,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,186 over the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 181.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 856.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 119.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

