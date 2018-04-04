Lendingtree (TREE) Coverage Initiated at UBS

UBS assumed coverage on shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Lendingtree from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Lendingtree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $325.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $404.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,017.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lendingtree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $105,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,764.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carla Shumate sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total value of $3,072,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,654 shares of company stock worth $25,140,477 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Lendingtree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Lendingtree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lendingtree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lendingtree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

