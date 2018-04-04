Lennox International (LII) COO Terry L. Johnston Sells 4,556 Shares

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) COO Terry L. Johnston sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total value of $927,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $204.06 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $160.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. The company has a market cap of $8,415.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Lennox International had a return on equity of 1,465.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $891.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,605,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management AIFM Ltd bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lennox International from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lennox International from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.88.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

