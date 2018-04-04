Daniel M. Sessa Sells 6,150 Shares of Lennox International (LII) Stock

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $1,267,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LII stock opened at $204.06 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $160.18 and a one year high of $223.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,415.30, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 1,465.51%. The firm had revenue of $891.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,605,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management AIFM Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $4,478,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.88.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

