LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.25 Million

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $14,331.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, LEOxChange, Livecoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,929.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.05478280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $655.23 or 0.09507620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.44 or 0.01718660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.02507080 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00199969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00613871 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00075821 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 108,904,242 coins and its circulating supply is 100,546,824 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. It is not currently possible to buy LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

