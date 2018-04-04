Leverj Market Capitalization Hits $3.66 Million (LEV)

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Leverj has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Leverj token can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. Leverj has a market cap of $3.66 million and $13,698.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00696938 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00180150 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034648 BTC.

About Leverj

Leverj’s genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io. The official website for Leverj is www.leverj.io.

Leverj Token Trading

Leverj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy Leverj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leverj must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leverj using one of the exchanges listed above.

