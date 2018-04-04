LeviarCoin One Day Volume Tops $909.00 (CRYPTO:XLC)

LeviarCoin (CURRENCY:XLC) traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One LeviarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LeviarCoin has traded down 63.3% against the US dollar. LeviarCoin has a total market cap of $264,246.00 and $909.00 worth of LeviarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.02503200 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00023789 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006534 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000310 BTC.

LeviarCoin Coin Profile

LeviarCoin (CRYPTO:XLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2017. LeviarCoin’s total supply is 11,267,956 coins. LeviarCoin’s official website is leviarcoin.org. LeviarCoin’s official Twitter account is @leviarcoin_fdn.

LeviarCoin Coin Trading

LeviarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase LeviarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeviarCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LeviarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

