Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Earning Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lexington Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.7224634640064 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $1,894.84, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

