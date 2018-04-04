Libbey, Inc. (LBY) Short Interest Update

Libbey, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,561,761 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 2,260,077 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,967 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spitfire Capital LLC grew its holdings in Libbey by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Libbey in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Libbey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Libbey by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Libbey during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LBY opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Libbey has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.31). Libbey had a negative return on equity of 290.54% and a negative net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $224.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Libbey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Libbey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

