Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Liberty Latin America from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Latin America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

LILAK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 22,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,000. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $27.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 9,108,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after purchasing an additional 512,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 111,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,119,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

