Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) Given $49.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $49.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group an industry rank of 186 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.62. 779,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,385. The stock has a market cap of $9,454.62, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $46.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 740,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,363,000 after purchasing an additional 99,382 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/liberty-sirius-xm-group-lsxmk-given-49-50-consensus-price-target-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.