Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CRYPTO:LBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.59 Million

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.59 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can currently be purchased for $95.19 or 0.01391940 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, YoBit, AEX and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.01726160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007394 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015671 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023647 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, EXX, YoBit, CoinEgg and AEX. It is not possible to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

