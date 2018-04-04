Limbach (LMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $131.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million.

Shares of LMB opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Limbach has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.43, a PE ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

