Limelight Networks, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Limelight Networks in a research report issued on Monday. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

LLNW stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $58,035,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,317,793 shares of company stock worth $58,219,411 over the last ninety days. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

