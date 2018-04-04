Limelight Networks (LLNW) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Limelight Networks earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 48.3884242809715 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 502,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,908. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $485.42, a P/E ratio of -198.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLNW. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $58,035,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,317,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,219,411. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

