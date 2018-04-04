Linamar Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:LNR)

Linamar (TSE:LNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of LNR opened at C$70.65 on Wednesday. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$54.36 and a 12 month high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C($0.01). Linamar had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$84.00.

In other Linamar news, Director William Harrison sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.18, for a total value of C$43,908.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

