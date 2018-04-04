Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resource makes up 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,511,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,882,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,138 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,842,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,423,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,120 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,123,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,279,000 after acquiring an additional 478,811 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,579.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $368.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $368.22. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 61,300,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Natural Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. UBS assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo downgraded Canadian Natural Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resource from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

