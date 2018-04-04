Lincluden Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,097,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,335,000 after purchasing an additional 872,787 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 606,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 213,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 160,941 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

AKR stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2,059.88, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.52%.

Acadia Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 14,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $369,452.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,744 shares in the company, valued at $372,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

