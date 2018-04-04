Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,904,000 after purchasing an additional 55,905 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 584.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,353,000 after purchasing an additional 590,070 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,904,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of LECO opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,902.42, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $747.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

