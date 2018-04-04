Linx (LINX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Linx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Linx has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linx has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linx alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.01739520 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007387 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015483 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023494 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Linx Coin Profile

Linx (CRYPTO:LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 21,855,470 coins and its circulating supply is 20,855,470 coins. Linx’s official website is mylinx.io. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.