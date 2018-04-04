LiteCoin Gold (LTG) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

LiteCoin Gold (CURRENCY:LTG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One LiteCoin Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Gold has traded flat against the US dollar. LiteCoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LiteCoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiteCoin Gold alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00699208 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00177741 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035956 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034086 BTC.

LiteCoin Gold Profile

LiteCoin Gold was first traded on October 21st, 2017. LiteCoin Gold’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens. The official website for LiteCoin Gold is www.litecoingold.info. LiteCoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @litecoingold.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Gold

LiteCoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase LiteCoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Gold must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.