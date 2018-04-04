LiteCoin Gold (LTG) Price Tops $0.0061

LiteCoin Gold (CURRENCY:LTG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. LiteCoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LiteCoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Gold has traded flat against the US dollar. One LiteCoin Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003063 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00694740 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00176551 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036389 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00032937 BTC.

LiteCoin Gold Profile

LiteCoin Gold was first traded on October 21st, 2017. LiteCoin Gold’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens. The official website for LiteCoin Gold is www.litecoingold.info. LiteCoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @litecoingold.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Gold

LiteCoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy LiteCoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

