Litecoin Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and $389.70 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $119.73 or 0.01741560 BTC on exchanges including TDAX, Qryptos, Exrates and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004710 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015353 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022489 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 55,936,669 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitlish, COSS, Bittylicious, BtcTrade.im, BX Thailand, Poloniex, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Coinhouse, Bibox, Dgtmarket, Cryptomate, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitso, xBTCe, Exmo, Bisq, Bitsane, BigONE, Liqui, Koinex, EXX, RightBTC, YoBit, Abucoins, OpenLedger DEX, Bitstamp, Exrates, Coinsquare, Mr. Exchange, CoinsBank, NIX-E, The Rock Trading, BITHOLIC, Mercado Bitcoin, FreiExchange, CoolCoin, BTC Markets, Bitcoin Indonesia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BitMarket, Kraken, GOPAX, BCEX, BitBay, OKCoin.cn, Huobi, VirtacoinWorld, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, Coinroom, Coinone, Bleutrade, Bits Blockchain, AEX, Koineks, CoinEgg, Qryptos, BitFlip, Coingi, Kucoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Bitmaszyna, BTC-Alpha, GDAX, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Binance, Koinim, ChaoEX, RippleFox, QuadrigaCX, WEX, BitGrail, DSX, Gatecoin, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Bit2C, Coinut, Altcoin Trader, TDAX, BitKonan, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbank, CoinEx, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, OkCoin Intl., SouthXchange, Coinbene, Bithumb, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Tidex, LocalTrade, Cryptox, LiteBit.eu, Negocie Coins, ZB.COM, Allcoin, Bitfinex, Bittrex and Coinrail. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Ratings for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.