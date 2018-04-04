Live Oak Bancshares’ (LOB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reissued their buy rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOB. BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,090.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.16. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 14.71%. analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

In related news, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $200,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 93,914 shares of company stock worth $2,499,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company (the Bank). The Bank specializes in providing lending services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries. The loans originated by the Bank are guaranteed by the small business administration (SBA).

