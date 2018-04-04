LoMoCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,393.00 (CRYPTO:LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. LoMoCoin has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $7,393.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LoMoCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00608735 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00097516 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001579 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00027034 BTC.

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LoMoCoin (LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 313,040,319 coins and its circulating supply is 228,040,319 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LomMoCoin is an entertainment app that creates a treasure hunt experience with built in cryptocurrency rewards paid in LMC which is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with a 5% APY in staking rewards. “

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

