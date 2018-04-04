Loop Capital Boosts Lumentum (LITE) Price Target to $86.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LITE. Barclays upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $3,924.69, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.03 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $55,125.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,230.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,150 shares of company stock worth $3,800,816. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lumentum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/loop-capital-raises-lumentum-lite-price-target-to-86-00-updated-updated.html.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.