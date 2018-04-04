Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LoopUp Group (LOOP)

LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.67) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

LOOP stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 421.50 ($5.92). The company had a trading volume of 72,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,651. LoopUp Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 413 ($5.80).

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc, formerly LoopUp Group Limited, is a software-as-a-service provider of remote meetings. The Company’s product, LoopUp, is designed to eliminate frustrations associated with conference calls and deliver a remote meeting experience for mainstream business users. For hosts, the LoopUp meeting includes ability to create a meeting invite directly from Microsoft Outlook in over two clicks; a call start alert to their desktop and mobile/tablet devices as soon as their first invited guest joins the meeting; ability to identify who has the distracting background noise and mute their line, and ability to allow other guests to share their screen at the host’s discretion.

