LPL Financial LLC Acquires 17,398 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $121,632.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,982.23, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $812.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.66 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $298.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Off Wall Street assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

