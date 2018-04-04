LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,563 Shares of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF (VGIT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,366,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,199,000 after purchasing an additional 662,980 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Vanguard Intmdte Tm Govt Bd ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

