LPL Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in AutoZone (AZO)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $819.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $790.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down previously from $810.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.28.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $619.23 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $491.13 and a 1 year high of $797.89. The firm has a market cap of $16,708.95, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by ($0.34). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AutoZone will post 49.48 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, insider James C. Griffith sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $794.70, for a total value of $993,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $4,834,150 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

