LPL Financial LLC Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 983.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,924.35, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LPL Financial LLC Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/lpl-financial-llc-has-12-07-million-position-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-updated-updated.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.