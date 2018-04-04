SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.96% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

SLYV opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $133.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.4291 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

