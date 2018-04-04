LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf (REM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf (BMV:REM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.12% of Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 557,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:REM opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf has a 52 week low of $737.00 and a 52 week high of $905.50.

