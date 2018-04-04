LPL Financial LLC Purchases 25,067 Shares of Global X Funds (SPFF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Global X Funds worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Funds by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X Funds by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Funds by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Funds during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Funds during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of SPFF stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Global X Funds has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

