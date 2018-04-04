LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Toro Co (TTC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 418,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Dordell sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,039,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $488,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,910 and have sold 69,200 shares valued at $4,505,084. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6,694.26, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Toro had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $548.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

