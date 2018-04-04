LSC Communications (LKSD) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, June 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

LSC Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LSC Communications to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NYSE:LKSD traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 379,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.59, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.04. LSC Communications has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. LSC Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. analysts anticipate that LSC Communications will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

