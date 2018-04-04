Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LSC Communications (LKSD) Share Price

News articles about LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LSC Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6135395490097 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised LSC Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE LKSD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. 76,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,608. The company has a market cap of $497.59, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. LSC Communications has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. LSC Communications’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that LSC Communications will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

