Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given a $99.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $99.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $79.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.41.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. 1,033,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,821.16, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

