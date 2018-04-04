Barclays Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $100.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo set a $79.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,838. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $11,821.16, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 46.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 132.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 578,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

