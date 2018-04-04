Credit Suisse Group Increases Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target to $98.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Nomura set a $90.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 873,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,130. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,821.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

