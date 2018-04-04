Luna Innovations (LUNA) Given News Impact Score of 0.30

Media coverage about Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luna Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.3928016799447 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUNA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing and test, and measurement products. The Company is focused on bringing technology solutions to measure and monitor processes in the aerospace, automotive, energy, composite, telecommunications and defense industries.

