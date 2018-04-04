LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) Price Hits $4.68 on Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $56,155.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $4.68 or 0.00068050 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argentum (ARG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000400 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000405 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,415,605 coins and its circulating supply is 1,415,605 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

