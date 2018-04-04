Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Luxoft (LXFT) Share Price

News coverage about Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luxoft earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.6974083508221 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:LXFT opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,385.83, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.64. Luxoft has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $67.85.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.07%. analysts expect that Luxoft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LXFT shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on Luxoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Luxoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Luxoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on Luxoft from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Luxoft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

