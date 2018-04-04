LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS downgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

