Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Insider Sells $176,080.41 in Stock

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,663 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $176,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lydall stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 82,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,059. The stock has a market cap of $837.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Lydall, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,078,000 after acquiring an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lydall by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 269,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lydall by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lydall by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 103,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

LDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Lydall from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Insider Sells $176,080.41 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/lydall-inc-ldl-insider-joseph-a-abbruzzi-sells-3663-shares-updated-updated.html.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.